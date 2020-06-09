Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:01 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Army in stern position to ensure red-zone status in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

Army in stern position to ensure red-zone status in Cox’s Bazar

Army in stern position to ensure red-zone status in Cox’s Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, June 8: The armed forces have taken a strong position to bring in an order of discipline in the containment of corona-spread in the country's first red-zone declared Cox's Bazar Pourasabha.
In the face of rising corona-infection cases, Cox's Bazar Poura area has been locked for the second time bringing Chakaria Upazila and Dulhazra Union's 2,3 and 8 no. wards under the red-zone category.
In addition to the installation  of army checkposts in the main roads of the red-zone declared areas, the armed forces' patrolling has been intensified by two times. According to the Ramu Cantonment, the red zones shall remain in the complete confinement until further notice.
Yet  the people engaged in emergency works are allowed to move narrowly in the red zones after proving vailidities. All shops, markets, bazaars, and trading enterprises are closed. Only kitchen markets and groceries will remain open for two days on Sunday and Thursday in a week.
In a field visit on Sunday, army personnel were seen carrying out activities. The people with emergency duties were allowed to go out after showing their ID cards; they were asked to maintain the safety rules.
A number of small transports, such as tomtom, easybike, and auto-rickshaw were seen plying the day on Saturday. But on Sunday, their appearance was seen thin. The outing of people was also thin. None stepped out without necessities.
In the morning, an empty look was watched in the tourism city ranging from Laboni point to Holiday crossing via Bazarghata.
Not only the main road but also the by-lanes have been barricaded.
Armed force members have taken station on different spots to control movements of the people and transports.
Bikes and cars were seen put under signal and being allowed to go after checking.
In the Cox's entry point, makeshift checkposts have been set up linking Lohagara-Chaokoria. These were seen disinfecting goods-carrying vehicles so that these could not contaminate  the district. To this end, a special booth has been installed by the Army at the entry point.
They are also conducting Sena Bazar in the district.
In addition to food assistance, armed forces are setting up medical camps in different places. Army physicians, nurses and members are working there.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sewing machines given to poor women
Three unnatural deaths in two districts
180 sacks of wheat recovered
Three die of corona in two dists
Lightning kills three in two dists
5 minors drown in 3 dists
300 families marooned at Sharankhola
50 fined for ignoring health guidelines


Latest News
The best TV show of the year so far
Best day of the year to be born
Push to reform US police intensifies ahead of Floyd funeral
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to US'
Nasim remains unconscious on life support, medical board reconstituted
BB Governor's age-limit raised to 67 years
Nasim's condition very critical, still on life support
Spain probes former king on Saudi case
East Rajabazar to be put on lockdown from Tuesday midnight
BEA places alternative budget of Tk 13.96 lakh crore for coming year
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Record 42 deaths, 2,735 test positive in one day
Faridpur City AL president arrested, 1,200 sacks of rice, arms, drug, cash seized
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
MP Abul Hasanat's wife Shahan Ara passes away
Nigeria sends special flight to collect Remdesivir from BD
Senior journalist Monayem Khan dies of coronavirus
DU method to detect coronavirus 'in 40 mins'
Govt cancels forged certificates of 1,181 freedom fighters
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Bangladesh
Protesters tear down statue amid anti-racism demos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft