

Army in stern position to ensure red-zone status in Cox’s Bazar

In the face of rising corona-infection cases, Cox's Bazar Poura area has been locked for the second time bringing Chakaria Upazila and Dulhazra Union's 2,3 and 8 no. wards under the red-zone category.

In addition to the installation of army checkposts in the main roads of the red-zone declared areas, the armed forces' patrolling has been intensified by two times. According to the Ramu Cantonment, the red zones shall remain in the complete confinement until further notice.

Yet the people engaged in emergency works are allowed to move narrowly in the red zones after proving vailidities. All shops, markets, bazaars, and trading enterprises are closed. Only kitchen markets and groceries will remain open for two days on Sunday and Thursday in a week.

In a field visit on Sunday, army personnel were seen carrying out activities. The people with emergency duties were allowed to go out after showing their ID cards; they were asked to maintain the safety rules.

A number of small transports, such as tomtom, easybike, and auto-rickshaw were seen plying the day on Saturday. But on Sunday, their appearance was seen thin. The outing of people was also thin. None stepped out without necessities.

In the morning, an empty look was watched in the tourism city ranging from Laboni point to Holiday crossing via Bazarghata.

Not only the main road but also the by-lanes have been barricaded.

Armed force members have taken station on different spots to control movements of the people and transports.

Bikes and cars were seen put under signal and being allowed to go after checking.

In the Cox's entry point, makeshift checkposts have been set up linking Lohagara-Chaokoria. These were seen disinfecting goods-carrying vehicles so that these could not contaminate the district. To this end, a special booth has been installed by the Army at the entry point.

They are also conducting Sena Bazar in the district.

In addition to food assistance, armed forces are setting up medical camps in different places. Army physicians, nurses and members are working there.





















