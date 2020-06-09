Couple among three found dead in two districts





NETRAKONA: Police recovered the bodies of a man and his wife from their house in Dorijagi Village under Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Nur-e-Alam Ujjal, 40, and his wife Suyaira Akhter Rubi, 32.

Ujjal's mother Jahera Khanam said she went to the couple's room in the morning and found the hanging body of Ujjal from a ceiling fan while Rubi was lying on the bed rounded her neck with a piece of cloth.

Hearing her cry for help, neighbour rushed in and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

Additional Superintendents of police SM Ashraful Alam and Morsheda Khatun visited the spot.

Police suspect Ujjal might have killed his wife over conjugal conflict and, later, committed suicide.

NARSINGDI: Police recovered the hanging body of a man in a field beside Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Narayanpur Village under Belabo Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased, 50, was not identified yet.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Belabo Police Station Fakhruddin Bhuiyan said some local farmers discovered the hanging body of a man in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body. The body bore no injury marks.

However, the investigation is going on, the OC added.

















Three persons including a couple were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Netrakona and Narsingdi, on Sunday.NETRAKONA: Police recovered the bodies of a man and his wife from their house in Dorijagi Village under Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The deceased were identified as Nur-e-Alam Ujjal, 40, and his wife Suyaira Akhter Rubi, 32.Ujjal's mother Jahera Khanam said she went to the couple's room in the morning and found the hanging body of Ujjal from a ceiling fan while Rubi was lying on the bed rounded her neck with a piece of cloth.Hearing her cry for help, neighbour rushed in and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital.Additional Superintendents of police SM Ashraful Alam and Morsheda Khatun visited the spot.Police suspect Ujjal might have killed his wife over conjugal conflict and, later, committed suicide.NARSINGDI: Police recovered the hanging body of a man in a field beside Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Narayanpur Village under Belabo Upazila of the district on Sunday.The deceased, 50, was not identified yet.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Belabo Police Station Fakhruddin Bhuiyan said some local farmers discovered the hanging body of a man in the area in the morning and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body. The body bore no injury marks.However, the investigation is going on, the OC added.