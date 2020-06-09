Video
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:01 AM
Address menstrual hygiene issue properly

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020

Dear Sir

Menstruation and menstrual practices still face many social, cultural, and religious restrictions which are a big barrier in the path of menstrual hygiene management. In many parts of the country especially in rural areas girls are not prepared and aware about menstruation so they face many difficulties and challenges at home, schools, and work places. They are shy to address this issue and people around them are negligent about this matter. In rural areas, women do not have access to sanitary products or they know very little about the types and method of using them or are unable to afford such products due to high cost. So, they mostly rely on reusable cloth pads which they wash and use again. Needs and requirements of the adolescent girls and women are ignored despite the fact that there are major developments in the area of water and sanitation.






It is important to raise awareness of menstrual hygiene among these girls. On this circumstance the educational institutions can play a crucial role. The teachers and local NGOs must come forward to address this issue more carefully.

Noushin, Mohammadpur



