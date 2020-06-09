Humanity in the time of corona



Alaul Alam



In Bangladesh the situation of corona crisis is deteriorating alarmingly. The dramatic increase of the number of the infected with the number of death toll rising everyday leads us to the path of uncertainties ---a hard hit on the economy and humanity. To define humanity a few lines from the poet of humanity, the mystic Baul Fakir LalonShah can be quoted here;



"Manush sara khapa re tui mul harabi

Manush vojle sonar manush hobi"



These lines indicate that Lalon Fakir has traditionally established a doctrine that there is nothing as equal as to love and respect the humanity. Not only that of Lalon Fakir all the religious leaders coming to this world for preaching and advocating the principles of their own religion are found to give instructions that human beings and humanity are all above.



Let us find out who are good souls whom we can easily trace in these days of corona as people are going with hard difficulties and humanity is denied in many cases. In the eyes of the public the frontline workers are regarded good souls including researchers, doctors, health workers, police, army, journalists, humanitarian groups and many more, engaged in serving the humanity in different ways and dimensions.



In recent time police and armed forces members have made an instance of rendering their overwhelming service to the humanity in the country not only convincing people about government directives to maintain social distancing as well as home-quarantine. They are also doing many humanitarian works for the countrymen which are really worth mentioning at our heart.



Among the frontline fighters doctors and health services personnel have been doing great humane responsibilities since in our country the onset of the pandemic. With the ongoing of their professional responsibilities they have left away their family touch staying up different hotels and government assigned temporary living places to work for the nation relentlessly.



Apart from treating the patients many doctors and experts are giving online instructions and prescriptions to the infected and their family members to make the struggling path smooth and anxiety free.



But while performing their professional responsibilities the number of doctors and health workers infected with the virus is also going up fast and the causes may be the poor quality of personal protective equipment (PPE) provided to doctors, community transmission and patients concealing having coronavirus symptoms. Besides the researchers across the globe are working hard relentlessly to find out the probable recovery from the clutches of the ongoing pandemic engrossed the world community.



Another remarkable benevolent instance has been set forth by a few number of volunteer organizations approaching to the great service of the last rites of the deceased infected with coronavirus when their relatives and family members often get it difficult to bury the infected with last rites. Among those the Al-Rashid Foundation is worth mentioning.



They are working with unabated determination to carry out the burial rituals as soon as they get a call from the family of the deceased, hospital authorities or the Ministry of Health-transporting bodies to the respective graveyard, crematorium or church in different districts.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set forth an outstanding example of ensuring financial supports immediately for the countrymen apart from giving directives to all concerned working together in a bid to contain the spread. She announced TK 72,750 crore as s set of financial support packages (equivalent to 2.52% of GDP) for the people. Her government is leaving no stone unturned to protect the nation from these unprecedented days of corona pandemic.



Due to having such widespread allegations, the authority has directed all hospitals across the country to ensure the treatment of non- Covid patients mandatorily and must be an offensive act when denial. In addition, online platform has been a fertile ground for spreading fake news and rumors for the unpatriotic miss-informants.



To illustrate the last we all need to be SunarManush (good souls) to overcome this worsening situation standing on the same platform of brotherhood where humanity matters. In 1971 under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman heading towards country and people'sinterest in general we fought and secured our loving land. It is time we sacrificed our personal interests and set forth creating instance of humanity wherever we are as it goes beyond all.











The writer teaches at Prime University





