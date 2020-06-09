

Is Bangladesh ready to take on personal lending on alternative data?



Keeping this promising digital scenario in mind, if we look into the country's access to credit landscape then it seems the area is missing out a huge opportunity unfolded by the digitalization so far.



Globally almost 50% of adult have no access to banking services whereas in Bangladesh its roughly 87%. If we add MFI, then it stood 56%. This is where the real opportunity of the Fintech to play a role by enhancing access to credit. By using substitutes of traditional data (information related to a consumer financial transaction history) fintech companies have developed new ways of assessing one's creditworthiness. It helps to extend credit to the financially excluded and access to unaddressed market while contributing to the overall economic development.



Current market size in terms of supply of consumer credit is roughly 607 billion BDT in the banking industry and by adding microfinance portion with it the market size stands 1,168 billion BDT where 437 billion BDT is unmet in the microenterprise segment due to various challenges. Among them existing co-lateral and historical transaction-based lending practice are one of the major.



This entire 1,168 billion BDT is the visible demand generates from the 33% of the adult population that are under either banking or MFI penetration. But the rest 67% of adult population are completely invisible to the financial industry and their credit requirements are met mostly by the semi-formal co-operatives and informal personal lending with extreme high rate and friends and families.



At present informal (other than Bank and MFI) credit market size is more than BDT 190 billion in the country (considering only the cooperatives as there is no available data for informal personal lending). It's safe to assume that this informal credit market amount is generating from the 67% of the adult population that are invisible to the financial industry.



It indicates that we are losing the opportunity of 627 Billion BDT of credit market altogether. Out of which 437 billion BDT is simply because the banking industry do not have enough fund to meet the demand and 190 billion BDT is simply because countries current financial domain does not have the technology or mechanism to assess the creditworthiness.

Keeping this huge credit demand in the market for Bangladesh, the elements that are critical to materialize this opportunity are: 1) availability of alternative data, 2) proliferation of digital wallet to act as a platform for receiving and repayment of credit and 3) availability of proven technology to assess creditworthiness are three of the key elements.



By removing double SIM and double account phenomena, at present unique telecom penetration stands at 80% which leaves us with 67% of the adult population that have digital footprint with telecom but not with bank. Considering the source and quality of alternative data for credit rating, most common are social media data, psychometric data, telco data and device data. Comparing merits and demerits of all sources, telco and device data are the most reliable one in this field. Since most of the smart devices are foreign brands and organizations like Apple, Samsung, Google or Huawei may not be interested with the scale of Bangladesh market. Social media data are in most cases counterfeited since we tend to showcase ourselves the way we want. Psychometric data started getting impure after some initial questions since people tends to be cautious and portray themselves to be as they want to be rather than who they actually are.



Therefore, we left the only option which is telco data. 80% of mobile penetration among adult population means roughly 85 million of unique connections that generates trillions of bytes of telco data every day. Here we see that first two of the critical elements are there.



The third one is the mobile wallet where Bangladesh is ready with 32.5 million monthly active. This is un-doubtedly a good platform to head start while technology is ready out there. Not only various established credit bureaus like Experian, Equifax, Transunion etc. but also a good numbers of fintech players like credolab, trusting social etc. are already utilizing this opportunity and started addressing the problem through business in the global space starting from Africa and South America to Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines in southeast Asia. Therefore, the credit rating technology on alternative data is already out there in the world. Now, either we can bring this technology from outside or considering our local talent pools to develop this tech as home-grown.

At present generally a bank took 28 days to process and disbursement a credit due to paper processing, CIB and other manual steps. Fortunately bank and other financial institutes are opting digital methods to solve their age-old problems. It's very much possible to conduct credit rating using alternative data and minimize the credit disbursement to 03 days from 28 days.



We just need to adopt API based response from CIB against every query the way now NID verification is taking place from the National Database of Election Commission. The more and more algorithm will be trained using transaction data it will be even accurate and faster.



As always everything has a pitfalls and remedies. Unlike any digital services security is always a prime concern and a very critical block of the building. Especially it's even sophisticated for the digital financial service domain. Fortunately, international examples and practices are there being an early adaptor. We just need to localize it based on our very market nature. A proper service design can help address the issues a lot where based on customer consent service provides will get only a rating from the system and anonymizing technology will help keeping security and privacy of all other associated data of the users.



Considering the current economic development of Bangladesh, government's ambition to build a digital Bangladesh and its efforts to improve the environment more business-friendly financial sector has ample room to improve and innovate. Furthermore, Corona impact has created an ample room for personal lending in a very meaningful manner. It will help rebuild the economy in a more sustainable way utilizing the advanced technology like credit rating on alternative data using AI and machine learning.



It's like ingredients are ready, recipe is there and even a kitchen is available, just a matter of time to appear a chef to prepare the dish. If the dish can be cooked properly then it has every potential to be the next revolution in the financial sector of Bangladesh after MFS.



S M Zahadul Arafin is an expert in Digital Financial Service and currently working as Head of Ecommerce & Logistics at Grameenphone Ltd

















