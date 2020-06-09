Video
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:00 AM
One new dengue case reported in 24 hrs: DGHS

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

One new dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours until 8am on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
One dengue patient is currently being treated at a hospital, according to a daily update from DGHS.
Bangladesh health authorities reported 307 dengue cases since the beginning of this year. Of them, 306 patients have been discharged.




The country had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.
According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year. Anti-mosquito drive is being conducted from May 10 in the capital.
As the country struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus, a dengue outbreak at this time will be devastating and would pose a serious challenge to the country's health care system, according to experts.    —UNB


