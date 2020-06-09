One new dengue case reported in 24 hrs: DGHS





One dengue patient is currently being treated at a hospital, according to a daily update from DGHS.

Bangladesh health authorities reported 307 dengue cases since the beginning of this year. Of them, 306 patients have been discharged.









The country had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.

According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year. Anti-mosquito drive is being conducted from May 10 in the capital.

As the country struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus, a dengue outbreak at this time will be devastating and would pose a serious challenge to the country's health care system, according to experts. —UNB

