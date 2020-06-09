569 recover from Covid-19 in Rangpur division





"The percentage of recovery rate now stands at 40.96 in the division," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said on Monday.

The 569 recovered COVID-19 patients include 246 of Rangpur, 20 of Panchagarh, 69 of Nilphamari, 27 of Lalmonirhat, 54 of Kurigram, 44 of Thakurgaon, 87 of Dinajpur and 22 of Gaibandha districts.

"All of the recovered patients were discharged from the 15 Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the division declaring them recovered after their two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative," Dr. Siddiqui added.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 1,389 with 38 new positive cases reported on Sunday after testing 376 collected samples at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur division.

The district-wise break up of the 1,389 COVID-19 patients stands at 482 in Rangpur, 87 in Panchagarh, 156 in Nilphamari, 46 in Lalmonirhat, 76 in Kurigram, 144 in Thakurgaon, 315 in Dinajpur and 80 Gaibandha districts in the division.

With one more death reported from Dinajpur on Sunday, the total number of fatalities rose to 24 including nine of Rangpur, four each of Nilphamari and Dinajpur, three of Gaibandha, two each of Panchagarh and Thakurgaon districts.

"We have so far tested 17,740 collected samples and found 1,389 COPVID-19 infected patients till Sunday night with the percentage of around 7.83 in the division," he said.

















