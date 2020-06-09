Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:00 AM
latest
Home News

569 recover from Covid-19 in Rangpur division

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, June 8: The total number of recovered coronavirus (COVID-19) patients rose to 569 with healing of 25 more people among a total of 1,389 infected people in all eight districts of Rangpur division till 8:00am on Monday.
"The percentage of recovery rate now stands at 40.96 in the division," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said on Monday.
The 569 recovered COVID-19 patients include 246 of Rangpur, 20 of Panchagarh, 69 of Nilphamari, 27 of Lalmonirhat, 54 of Kurigram, 44 of Thakurgaon, 87 of Dinajpur and 22 of Gaibandha districts.
"All of the recovered patients were discharged from the 15 Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the division declaring them recovered after their two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative," Dr. Siddiqui added.
Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 1,389 with 38 new positive cases reported on Sunday after testing 376 collected samples at the two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur division.
The district-wise break up of the 1,389 COVID-19 patients stands at 482 in Rangpur, 87 in Panchagarh, 156 in Nilphamari, 46 in Lalmonirhat, 76 in Kurigram, 144 in Thakurgaon, 315 in Dinajpur and 80 Gaibandha districts in the division.
With one more death reported from Dinajpur on Sunday, the total number of fatalities rose to 24 including nine of Rangpur, four each of Nilphamari and Dinajpur, three of Gaibandha, two each of Panchagarh and Thakurgaon districts.
"We have so far tested 17,740 collected samples and found 1,389 COPVID-19 infected patients till Sunday night with the percentage of around 7.83 in the division," he said.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One new dengue case reported in 24 hrs: DGHS
BNP in DSCC Word No 27 distributes food among poor
Local security guards in the capital's Banasre area are not allowing the vendors
569 recover from Covid-19 in Rangpur division
Smuggler held with 3 buckskins in Khulna
Red Crescent reaches more than 30,000 victims of cyclone Amphan
KCC mayor distributes foodstuff among disabled students
Youth held for raping 2nd grader in Shariatpur


Latest News
The best TV show of the year so far
Best day of the year to be born
Push to reform US police intensifies ahead of Floyd funeral
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to US'
Nasim remains unconscious on life support, medical board reconstituted
BB Governor's age-limit raised to 67 years
Nasim's condition very critical, still on life support
Spain probes former king on Saudi case
East Rajabazar to be put on lockdown from Tuesday midnight
BEA places alternative budget of Tk 13.96 lakh crore for coming year
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Record 42 deaths, 2,735 test positive in one day
Faridpur City AL president arrested, 1,200 sacks of rice, arms, drug, cash seized
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
MP Abul Hasanat's wife Shahan Ara passes away
Nigeria sends special flight to collect Remdesivir from BD
Senior journalist Monayem Khan dies of coronavirus
DU method to detect coronavirus 'in 40 mins'
Govt cancels forged certificates of 1,181 freedom fighters
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Bangladesh
Protesters tear down statue amid anti-racism demos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft