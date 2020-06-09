|
Smuggler held with 3 buckskins in Khulna
KHULNA, June 8: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a smuggler along with three buckskins from Kacharibari area of Sutarkhali village under Dakop upazila in Khulna last night, says a RAB-6 press release said.
The arrested smuggler was identified as Md Faruk Gazi, 30, son of Kawser Gazi, hailed from Kalabogi village under Dakop upazila in the district.
On secret information, a detective team of RAB-6, conducted drive in the area yesterday evening and arrested Faruk along with three buckskins while he was preparing to sell it says the release.