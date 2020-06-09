Video
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 5:00 AM
KCC mayor distributes foodstuff among disabled students

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 8: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque distributed foodstuffs among 64 disabled students to mitigate their sufferings rendered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
City mayor distributed foodstuffs including rice, pulses, oil, salt, sugar, semolina among 64 disabled students of Anjuman-Ara-Shishu-Bikash Biddapith at 26 no word in the city at an initiative by Bangladesh Red Crescent Society in Khulna unit.
While distributing food items, the city mayor said people with disabilities are a part of society. They are not burdens of the country. The government is ensuring various facilities including disability allowance for the disabled.
Ward Councilor No. 26 Md. Golam Maula Shanu and members of Red Crescent Society Khulna City Unit, among others, accompanied the mayor.


