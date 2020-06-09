Youth held for raping 2nd grader in Shariatpur





The accused was identified as Mintu Mandal, 24, son of Gopal Mandal of Kandapara village.

OC of Naria Police Station Md Hafizur Rahman said the girl was playing on the premises of her house on Sunday when Mintu picked her up promising a treat.

He took the girl in his house where he violated her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed anything to anyone about the matter, he said.

The victim however did disclose the matter to her parents, the OC added.

She was rushed to Sadar Hospital and later shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital as her condition deteriorated.

Mintu was arrested after the child's father filed a case with Naria Police Station in this regard, confirmed the OC.















