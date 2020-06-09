Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 4:59 AM
latest
Home Business

UAE carriers set to connect 49 cities in next 10 days

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

DUBAI, June 8: The UAE's two leading carriers, Emirates and Etihad, on Thursday announced that they will be linking 49 destinations across Asia, Europe and Australia in the next 10 days as airlines increase flights and resume transits with the easing of restrictions on air travel.
The UAE government on Wednesday decided to resume transit flights by national carriers Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia via Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah airports.
Emirates will be operating passenger flights to 29 destinations and Etihad will fly to 20 destinations. But the numbers are expected increase substantially in coming weeks as Emirates plans to add 50 destinations in this month while budget carriers flydubai and Air Arabia could also resume regular flights.
Emirates on Thursday said it will offer passenger services to 16 more cities from June 15 and also resume transit flights, taking its total number of flights to 29. It will launch flights to Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane from June 15.
In addition, it will add three Pakistani cities of Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad from next week. Other destinations where it is operating are London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila.
"Customers can book to fly between destinations in the Asia-Pacific and Europe or the Americas, with a convenient connection in Dubai, as long as they meet travel and immigration entry requirements of their destination country," the Dubai-based carrier said. Emirates is already offering connecting flights between the UK and Australia.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad announced that it will be linking 20 cities across Europe, Asia and Australia from June 10. It also recently linked London Heathrow to Australian cities of Melbourne and Sydney via Abu Dhabi.
Transfer connections via Abu Dhabi will now be available from Jakarta, Karachi, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo to major cities across Europe including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London Heathrow, Madrid, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Zurich.
"The new transfer services will make it possible for those travelling on the airline's current network of special flights to connect easily through the UAE capital onwards to key global destinations," it said. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO and chairman of Emirates and chairman of flydubai, welcomed the decision to open up airports for transit flights.
He said in a tweet on Wednesday that flydubai will also shortly announce the resumption of passengers flights to more cities with connections to and through Dubai.
The budget carrier is currently operating only special repatriation flights to around 11 destinations.
Sharjah-based Air Arabia had not responded to queries at the time of filing of this report.




    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vietnam ratifies trade deal with EU in boost for economy
Australia extends support to airlines for domestic flights
Thai Airways rehabilitation may take up to seven years
UAE carriers set to connect 49 cities in next 10 days
Italy forecasts GDP to fall 8.3pc in 2020 on virus hit
NRBC Bank declares 11pc dividend
NBL holds virtual Manager’s confce
Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain


Latest News
The best TV show of the year so far
Best day of the year to be born
Push to reform US police intensifies ahead of Floyd funeral
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to US'
Nasim remains unconscious on life support, medical board reconstituted
BB Governor's age-limit raised to 67 years
Nasim's condition very critical, still on life support
Spain probes former king on Saudi case
East Rajabazar to be put on lockdown from Tuesday midnight
BEA places alternative budget of Tk 13.96 lakh crore for coming year
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Record 42 deaths, 2,735 test positive in one day
Faridpur City AL president arrested, 1,200 sacks of rice, arms, drug, cash seized
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
MP Abul Hasanat's wife Shahan Ara passes away
Nigeria sends special flight to collect Remdesivir from BD
Senior journalist Monayem Khan dies of coronavirus
DU method to detect coronavirus 'in 40 mins'
Govt cancels forged certificates of 1,181 freedom fighters
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Bangladesh
Protesters tear down statue amid anti-racism demos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft