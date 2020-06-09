Video
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020
Italy forecasts GDP to fall 8.3pc in 2020 on virus hit

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

ROME, June 8: The Italian economy, brought to its knees by the coronavirus, will contract by around 8.3per cent this year, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Monday.
In its twice-yearly economic outlook report, ISTAT slashed its forecast from a projection of 0.6per cent growth made in December last year, before the start of Italy's virus outbreak.
The epidemic has killed almost 34,000 people in Italy since it came to light on Feb. 21, the fourth highest death toll in the world.
A government lockdown to curb contagion shuttered the majority of factories and services for most of March and April.
"This year the GDP fall will be determined mainly by the drop domestic demand net of inventories," ISTAT said, projecting that household spending would fall 8.7per cent and investments would collapse by 12.5per cent.
Its 2020 GDP forecast of -8.3per cent compares with projections of -9.2per cent by the Bank of Italy, -9.5per cent by European Commission and a -8.0per cent forecast made in April by the government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party.
The statistics bureau forecast than the economy would stage a partial rebound next year, with GDP growth of 4.6per cent.
It premised its forecast for this year on the assumption that the second quarter would post a steeper GDP drop than the 5.3per cent quarterly decline registered in the first three months, and that the economy would pick up in the second half of the year.




It also assumed there would be "no significant return of coronavirus contagion in the second half of the year." ISTAT forecast an average jobless rate of 9.6per cent this year, down from its December projection of 9.9per cent, with the decline in the unemployment rate caused by fewer people looking for work due to the economic slump.     -Reuters


