NRBC Bank declares 11pc dividend

NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank Ltd has declared 11pc dividend (2pc stock and 9pc cash) for the year of 2019 at its 7th Annual General Meeting held on Sunday. Chairman of the Bank S M Parvez Tamal presided over the meeting through video conference, according to press release.

Mohammed Adnan Imam, Chairman of Executive Committee, Rafikul Islam Mia Arzoo, Chairman of Audit Committee, A M Saidur Rahman, Chairman of Risk Management Committee, other members of the Board of Directors and Shareholders connected on the meeting through video conference.

The management of the Bank headed by the Managing Director and CEO Md. Mukhter Hossain were also connected on the meeting through video conference.







