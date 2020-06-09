Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 4:59 AM
latest
Home Business

NBL holds virtual Manager’s confce

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

NBL holds virtual Manager’s confce

NBL holds virtual Manager’s confce

National Bank Ltd holds Virtual Manager's Conference. All Branch Managers, Regional heads and Divisional Heads attended the Conference through video. The programme was presided over by Managing Director Choudhury Moshtaq Ahmed, says a press release.
AMD A.S.M. Bulbul and DMD Ekramul Haque were also present among others. The management of the bank has thanked all the branch managers for providing banking services to the clients during this Corona Pandemic.
They also instructed all concerned to continue providing banking services to all sorts of clients after complying the safety measures instructed by the Govt. and confirming social distancing.
42 officers/staffs of NBL have been affected by COVID-19 and 3 of them have died. The management expressed their condolence for the demise of the departed.
They also prayed to the almighty for the salvation of the departed souls and strength to the family members. They also prayed for the early recovery of the affected officers/staffs. The bank has decided to take steps to test COVID-19 for the employees of the bank.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vietnam ratifies trade deal with EU in boost for economy
Australia extends support to airlines for domestic flights
Thai Airways rehabilitation may take up to seven years
UAE carriers set to connect 49 cities in next 10 days
Italy forecasts GDP to fall 8.3pc in 2020 on virus hit
NRBC Bank declares 11pc dividend
NBL holds virtual Manager’s confce
Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain


Latest News
The best TV show of the year so far
Best day of the year to be born
Push to reform US police intensifies ahead of Floyd funeral
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to US'
Nasim remains unconscious on life support, medical board reconstituted
BB Governor's age-limit raised to 67 years
Nasim's condition very critical, still on life support
Spain probes former king on Saudi case
East Rajabazar to be put on lockdown from Tuesday midnight
BEA places alternative budget of Tk 13.96 lakh crore for coming year
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Record 42 deaths, 2,735 test positive in one day
Faridpur City AL president arrested, 1,200 sacks of rice, arms, drug, cash seized
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
MP Abul Hasanat's wife Shahan Ara passes away
Nigeria sends special flight to collect Remdesivir from BD
Senior journalist Monayem Khan dies of coronavirus
DU method to detect coronavirus 'in 40 mins'
Govt cancels forged certificates of 1,181 freedom fighters
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Bangladesh
Protesters tear down statue amid anti-racism demos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft