

NBL holds virtual Manager’s confce

AMD A.S.M. Bulbul and DMD Ekramul Haque were also present among others. The management of the bank has thanked all the branch managers for providing banking services to the clients during this Corona Pandemic.

They also instructed all concerned to continue providing banking services to all sorts of clients after complying the safety measures instructed by the Govt. and confirming social distancing.

42 officers/staffs of NBL have been affected by COVID-19 and 3 of them have died. The management expressed their condolence for the demise of the departed.

They also prayed to the almighty for the salvation of the departed souls and strength to the family members. They also prayed for the early recovery of the affected officers/staffs. The bank has decided to take steps to test COVID-19 for the employees of the bank.















