Border trade not shut down in Maungdaw: Report





"We didn't close the border trade. If the boatmen want to meet their family, they must be quarantined for 21-day. If they can't agree to our plan, they will be isolated at a building built near a jetty," said Soe Aung, administrator of Maungdaw District, who is also a chairman of District Level Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Currently, domestic products are being exported to Bangladesh by four cargo vessels.

The authorities are now spraying disinfectant at the cargo vessels and are providing medical checkups to the boatmen. All border gates in Maungdaw Township were closed since April 13th but there had been illegal returnees. Among them, a returnee had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 30th

-Eleven Media Group (Myanmar)

















