Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 4:58 AM
‘Scope to whiten black money likely in upcoming budget’

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Correspondent

The government is likely to widen the scope for legalising undisclosed or untaxed money dubbed as black money in the upcoming budget, aiming to revamp country's economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is set to place Tk 5,56,978 crore (5.57 trillion) budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 in the parliament on June 11.
The budget may have a provision to whiten black money to improving revenue collection and boost private investment, which are being affected seriously due to the raging deadly coronavirus pandemic, a senior official of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) said.
Currently, there is a scope for whitening black money in setting up industries and purchasing flats through giving additional charges on the applicable tax rates.
Sources in the NBR said the scope will be widened in the next budget.
"There might be a proposal to whiten black money through giving 10 per cent tax only where the NBR will not raise any question about the source of the money," a senior NBR official said.
The NBR official said the black money holders regardless of the source of their money might get the chance for the next two years.
He said that the NBR will not raise any question about the source of the money if the black money holders declared to invest the money in any productive sector.
"The tax rate for this purpose would be 10 per cent," the NBR official said.
UNB adds: At present anyone can invest black money for setting up industries in economic zones and Hi Tech Parks at the rate of 10 per cent and the NBR will not ask any question about the source of the money. This five years' scope has been given till June 2024.
"Investment in new sectors like agri food processing industries and big infrastructures might be included in this clemency from the next fiscal," the news agaency said quoting an NBR official. However, he said that no one availed themselves of this scope so far for investing in the economic zones and Hi-Tech Industrial Parks.
For purchasing flats, anyone can invest black money by giving additional taxes depending on the size of the flat and area without facing any question from the taxmen. This scope is continuing from the past, but due to excessively imposed tax people did not show interest to avail themselves of this chance.




The tax rate was reduced up to 30 per cent from this fiscal, but no significant revenue was earned from this pocket for the NBR.


