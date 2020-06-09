Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 4:58 AM
latest
Home Business

India gold dealers offer discounts as virus cuts demand

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

June 8: Physical gold dealers in India offered the highest discounts in about two months this week as customers kept away with coronavirus cases in the country continuing to mount, while Singapore saw steady safe haven demand.
In thin volume trade, discounts of up to $32 an ounce were offered over official domestic prices in India, the highest since early April. The domestic price includes a 12.5 per cent import and three per cent sales tax.
Jewelry shops have opened in a few states, but they are mostly deserted, said Harshad Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in the eastern city of Kolkata. India's gold imports plunged 99 per cent in May from a year earlier.
A few jewelers who had opened stores in May for a week were forced to shut again due to poor consumer response, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank. In top consumer China, discounts eased to $11-$14 an ounce versus benchmark prices from last week's $14-$18 discounts, with demand still lackluster.
The June-August period is also a "soft season" for jewelry demand in China, said Samson Li, a Hong Kong-based precious metals analyst at Refinitiv GFMS.
Global benchmark spot gold prices traded in the $1,681.75-$1,744.62 an ounce range this week.
In Hong Kong, which has also been grappling with protests over a Chinese legislation, premiums eased to $0.5-$1 an ounce from last week's $0.50-$1.75.
In Singapore, due to "the previous 'circuit breaker' period, not many people had stocks of gold kilo bars and demand was also higher," said Brian Lan of dealer GoldSilver Central.
Premiums of $1-$1.5 an ounce were charged, against last week's $0.80-$1.90.
"Supply remains tight against increased physical demand, with a glut in supply there has been increased flow into paper gold instruments such as exchange traded funds," said Spencer Campbell, director at SE Asia Consulting Pte Ltd.
In Japan, gold was sold at anywhere between at par with the benchmark to a $0.50 premium.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vietnam ratifies trade deal with EU in boost for economy
Australia extends support to airlines for domestic flights
Thai Airways rehabilitation may take up to seven years
UAE carriers set to connect 49 cities in next 10 days
Italy forecasts GDP to fall 8.3pc in 2020 on virus hit
NRBC Bank declares 11pc dividend
NBL holds virtual Manager’s confce
Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain


Latest News
The best TV show of the year so far
Best day of the year to be born
Push to reform US police intensifies ahead of Floyd funeral
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to US'
Nasim remains unconscious on life support, medical board reconstituted
BB Governor's age-limit raised to 67 years
Nasim's condition very critical, still on life support
Spain probes former king on Saudi case
East Rajabazar to be put on lockdown from Tuesday midnight
BEA places alternative budget of Tk 13.96 lakh crore for coming year
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Record 42 deaths, 2,735 test positive in one day
Faridpur City AL president arrested, 1,200 sacks of rice, arms, drug, cash seized
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
MP Abul Hasanat's wife Shahan Ara passes away
Nigeria sends special flight to collect Remdesivir from BD
Senior journalist Monayem Khan dies of coronavirus
DU method to detect coronavirus 'in 40 mins'
Govt cancels forged certificates of 1,181 freedom fighters
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Bangladesh
Protesters tear down statue amid anti-racism demos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft