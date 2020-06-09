Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 4:58 AM
latest
Home Business

German industrial output posts record plunge for virus fallout

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

BERLIN, June 8: German industrial output posted a record plunge in April as the coronavirus pandemic forced manufacturers in Europe's largest economy to halt production, with firms expecting a bumpy road ahead despite a massive stimulus package.
Industrial output dropped by 17.9per cent on the month, figures released by the Statistics Office showed. A Reuters poll had pointed to a slightly smaller fall of 16.0per cent.
Manufacturers of capital goods recorded the steepest decline of -35.3per cent. Output in the energy sector dropped by 7.2per cent and construction was down 4.1per cent.
As measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus were implemented from mid-March, the restrictions took their toll on a full scale in April, the Economy Ministry said.
"The low point has been reached. With the gradual easing of protective measures and the resumption of production in the automotive industry, the economic recovery is beginning now."
The data strengthens expectations that the German economy will post its steepest decline since the end of World War Two in the second quarter.
"German gross domestic product is likely to shrink by more than 10per cent in the second quarter, a reading never measured before in peacetime," VP Bank Group economist Thomas Gitzel said.
For 2020 as a whole, the government forecasts GDP will shrink by 6.3per cent, based on the assumption that a 130 billion euro ($146.69 billion) fiscal stimulus package will help economic activity pick up again in the second half of the year.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet plans a special meeting on Friday to start implementing large parts of the stimulus measures, three sources told Reuters on Monday.
The cabinet is expected to clear the way for the agreed temporary cut in value-added tax, cash handouts for parents and bigger incentives to buy electric cars, the sources said.
Despite the package, manufacturers expect production levels to decline further in the coming three months, but at a slower pace than previously, the Ifo economic institute said on Monday.
Ifo said its index for production expectations rose to -20.4 points in May from -51.0 points in April, marking the biggest monthly rise since German reunification three decades ago.
"But that only means that the nosedive is now becoming flatter," said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of the Ifo surveys.
In a further sign that the recovery is likely to be slow and prolonged, a Civey survey for Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper showed that two-thirds of German consumers are not planning to buy more goods despite Berlin's stimulus efforts.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Vietnam ratifies trade deal with EU in boost for economy
Australia extends support to airlines for domestic flights
Thai Airways rehabilitation may take up to seven years
UAE carriers set to connect 49 cities in next 10 days
Italy forecasts GDP to fall 8.3pc in 2020 on virus hit
NRBC Bank declares 11pc dividend
NBL holds virtual Manager’s confce
Uttara Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain


Latest News
The best TV show of the year so far
Best day of the year to be born
Push to reform US police intensifies ahead of Floyd funeral
Kuwait CID takes MP Paplu on remand as he 'launders $163m to US'
Nasim remains unconscious on life support, medical board reconstituted
BB Governor's age-limit raised to 67 years
Nasim's condition very critical, still on life support
Spain probes former king on Saudi case
East Rajabazar to be put on lockdown from Tuesday midnight
BEA places alternative budget of Tk 13.96 lakh crore for coming year
Most Read News
Bangladesh: Record 42 deaths, 2,735 test positive in one day
Faridpur City AL president arrested, 1,200 sacks of rice, arms, drug, cash seized
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
MP Abul Hasanat's wife Shahan Ara passes away
Nigeria sends special flight to collect Remdesivir from BD
Senior journalist Monayem Khan dies of coronavirus
DU method to detect coronavirus 'in 40 mins'
Govt cancels forged certificates of 1,181 freedom fighters
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Bangladesh
Protesters tear down statue amid anti-racism demos
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft