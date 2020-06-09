Walton Digital Campaign Season-7 starts



Walton Group senior officials pose for a photograph at a Declaration Programme held at the conference room of Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday.

The countrywide campaign was launched on Monday targeting the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha Muslim feast of sacrifice due in August next. The campaign is similar to one launched in the last year.

Besides, customers may get Tk 1 lakh worth of cash voucher, for which Walton has earmarked Tk several crores. The offer with the slogan of 'I will be millionaire again' are effective from June 8 and to be continued till the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

The benefits for the customers were announced at a 'Declaration Programme' held at the conference room of Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Sunday.

The programme was attended, among others, by Walton Group's Executive Directors Amdadul Haque Sarker, SM Zahid Hasan, Mohammad Rayhan, Uday Hakim and Amin Khan, Deputy Executive Director Firoj Alam and Shahjada Salim, Additional Directors Milton Ahmed and Shahiduzzaman Rana, and other senior officials of the company.

Walton is conducting 'Digital Campaign' across the country to accelerate the initiative of building customer database for delivering online based swift and best after sales service.

The details of the customers and their purchased products including the name of customer, contact number and the model number of the product purchased are being stored on a server through the digital registration.

As a result, customers are getting the after sales service from any Walton service center any time, even if they lost the product's warranty card.

Golam Murshed, chief executive officer of Walton refrigerator, said that last year they sold out 20 lakh units of refrigerators. And thus, he said, they set a target of selling 25 lakh units of fridge this year.

Walton is producing and marketing refrigerators with the latest technology and features based on the tastes, demands, needs and purchasing power of customers worldwide. Strong Research and Development (R&D) team is working with skilled and talented engineers from home and abroad.

















