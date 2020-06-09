Video
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 4:57 AM
Indonesia’s forex reserves edge up in May

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

JAKARTA, June 8: The Indonesian central bank's foreign exchange reserves (forex) drifted up further in May as relatively stable rupiah led the lender to carry out less intervention in the financial market amid huge capital inflows.
The foreign exchange reserves of the central bank, Bank Indonesia, settled at 130.5 billion US dollars in May, or higher than 127.9 billion dollars in April, Bank Indonesia's spokesman Onny Widjanarko said here on Monday.
The lender's forex reserves in March touched 121.0 billion dollars, according to him.
Also contributing to the hike of the reserves in May are the withdrawals of the government's foreign debts and the placement of foreign currencies in the central bank, Widjanarko noted.
The spokesman pointed out that the forex reserves are sufficient to support 8.3 months of imports, and 8.0 months of imports and payment of the government short-term debts.




The figures exceed the international threshold of three months of imports, he further said.    -Xinhua


