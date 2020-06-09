Video
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020, 4:57 AM
Sterling holds near $1.27 as UK plans re-opening

Published : Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, June 8: Sterling rose against the dollar on Monday, as plans to ease coronavirus lockdowns in the UK and signs the economy may bounce back due to pent-up demand kept the currency just below the $1.27 touched late last week.
Analysts warned, however, that Brexit remains a risk for the pound - which has rallied for seven consecutive days against the dollar - as talks with the European Union fail to make progress.
The pound has risen 2.8per cent against the dollar this month as several economies re-open from lockdowns, weakening demand for the US currency.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to relax rules on outdoor dining and weddings, as well as speeding up government investment plans to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus, newspapers reported on Saturday.
The Sunday Times said Johnson wanted to relax planning restrictions that stop many pubs, cafes and restaurants from using outside areas, and also to make it legal to hold weddings outside.
The number of British shoppers in early June indicate pent-up demand for shopping in physical stores as the coronavirus lockdown is eased, industry data showed on Monday.
Britain went into lockdown on March 23 to slow the spread of the pandemic, with all retail stores deemed non-essential forced to close.
By 0828 GMT, sterling was up 0.15per cent against the dollar at $1.2686, just below Friday's $1.27. It was weaker against the euro by 0.12per cent at 89.10 pence.
"Sterling-dollar remains anchored around the 200-day moving average of $1.2660/65. But it seems that bar the broader weak dollar and positive risk environment, investors currently lack any major catalyst for the pound to move materially above this key level," said Viraj Patel, FX and global macro strategist at Arkera.
"We could see the pound tread water around these levels in absence of any further positive catalysts and investors take stock of what will happen next in broader markets - especially ahead of the Fed meeting later this week. However, with Brexit headwinds also coming to the forefront of investors - the risks are mildly tilted to the downside for the pound this week."    -Reuters


