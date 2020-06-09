Dollar edges down; NZ and Aussie dollars gain





A recovery in US employment data lifted hopes of a quicker global economic revival on Friday, but in Europe on Monday the rally in stocks paused as investors turned cautious again.









New Zealand said on Monday that it has eliminated transmission of the coronavirus domestically and will lift all containment measures except for border controls, making it one of the first countries to do so.

The riskier New Zealand dollar rose to its highest in more than four months in overnight trading as the Asian session caught up with Friday's rally, and the Australian dollar was close to five-month highs.

But German industrial plunged the most on record in April as the coronavirus pandemic forced companies in Europe's largest economy to scale back production. At 0700 GMT, the dollar index was at 96.88, up 0.2per cent on the day. It then fell to 96.82 by 0740 GMT. -Reuters

