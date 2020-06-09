Stocks back to losing tracks on Covid-19 fears





Indices on both the bourses of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined at the close of the session.

DSEX, the prime Index of the DSE slid by 5.40 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 3,956. Two other indices also ended lower. Of them, DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 3.08 points to finish at 1,324 and DSE Shariah Index lost 1.15 points to close at 917.

Of the issues traded, 247 remained unchanged while only 12 issues advanced and 24 declined on the DSE trading floor.

Turnover, was Tk 1.06 billion on the DSE, rising 51 per cent over the last session's mark of Tk 700 million.

A total number of 11,060 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 35.35 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Tk 3,100 billion, from Tk 3,102 billion in the previous session. Olympic Industries topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 131 million changing hands, followed by Beximco Pharma, Grameenphone and Square Pharma.

Phoenix Finance 1st Mutual Fund was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 2.53 per cent while ACI Formulation was the worst loser, losing 4.32 per cent.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) slid 11 points to close at 11,249 and the Selective Categories Index CSCX fell 6.84 points to finish at 6,816. Of the issues traded, 10 gained, 16 declined and 65 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city bourse traded 731,889 shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 15 million in turnover.





















Stocks shuttled back to losing tracks on Monday, after a single-day break, as investors operated cautiously amid the ongoing virus scare.Indices on both the bourses of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined at the close of the session.DSEX, the prime Index of the DSE slid by 5.40 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 3,956. Two other indices also ended lower. Of them, DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 3.08 points to finish at 1,324 and DSE Shariah Index lost 1.15 points to close at 917.Of the issues traded, 247 remained unchanged while only 12 issues advanced and 24 declined on the DSE trading floor.Turnover, was Tk 1.06 billion on the DSE, rising 51 per cent over the last session's mark of Tk 700 million.A total number of 11,060 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 35.35 million shares and mutual fund units.The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Tk 3,100 billion, from Tk 3,102 billion in the previous session. Olympic Industries topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 131 million changing hands, followed by Beximco Pharma, Grameenphone and Square Pharma.Phoenix Finance 1st Mutual Fund was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 2.53 per cent while ACI Formulation was the worst loser, losing 4.32 per cent.The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) slid 11 points to close at 11,249 and the Selective Categories Index CSCX fell 6.84 points to finish at 6,816. Of the issues traded, 10 gained, 16 declined and 65 remained unchanged on the CSE.The port city bourse traded 731,889 shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 15 million in turnover.