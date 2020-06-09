Govt asks BGMEA not to sack workers from factories





The instruction was issued by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) after 67 factories have terminated some 17,600 workers at Dhaka, Gazipur, Narayanganj and Chattogram.

The DIFE on Sunday in a letter to BGMEA gave the instruction.

In the wake of the recent termination about 2,500 workers from Tanaz Fashions and Viyellatex garments blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on June 1. The bloackade was withdrawn after mediation by the law enforcing agencies and DIFE, it said.

Besides, different right groups have also been demanding that termination of workers be stopped, DIFE inspector general said in the letter.

A tripartite meeting held on April 25 also requested the sector leaders not to terminate any workers, taking the overall situation into consideration, he mentioned.

Meanwhile BGMEA backtracked on its decision to cut at least 50 percent jobs amid lots of flak from different corners. Earlier, BGMEA President Rubana Huq said the member factories of the association would cut at least 50 percent jobs this June amid downtrend in apparel business during the coronavirus pandemic.

















