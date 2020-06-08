Senior journalist Monayem Khan dies of coronavirus



Abdul Monayem Khan, a senior journalist, died of Covid-19 at the Chittagong Medical College Hospital on Sunday. He was 54.

His elder brother Abdul Baset Khan confirmed the news of his death.





Monayem Khan was the Cox's Bazar correspondent of The Financial Express.

His family sources said Monayem Khan had been suffering from fever since the middle of May. His son Abdul Mohaimen Khan, a college student, also fell sick.On May 30, Monayem and his son had their samples tested for coronavirus at the PCR lab of Cox's Bazar Medical College and both of them tested positive. However, his son recovered.Monayem Khan had been on home isolation since then. He was admitted to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital on June 3 after he developed severe respiratory problems.As his condition deteriorated on Sunday, he was taken to the ICU where he breathed his last.Monayem, son of late Badiul Alam, hailed from Cox's Bazar city.A senior member of Cox's Bazar Journalists' Union, he also worked for The Daily Star, The New Age and The Daily Sun.SZA