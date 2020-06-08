BB allows banks to disburse cash dividend





"It has been decided that the banks are allowed to disburse only cash dividend for 2019 to their general shareholders (local and foreign) before September this year to protect the interest of general shareholders in the stock market," said the BB circular. On May 11, this year the central bank barred banks from disbursing any dividend to their shareholders before September aiming to keep the financial health of banks unhurt from the coronavirus pandemic.

The banks that have already declared dividend for 2019 will have to revise their declarations if a number of conditions attached to the central bank notice are not met, as per the BB circular issued on May 11.

"The objective of the directive was to strengthen the financial health of banks now under severe threat due to deadly virus outbreak. But, we have to think about the interest of general sponsor shareholders also," a senior BB official told the Daily Observer. There were huge criticisms of the decision to bar banks from disbursing any dividend for their shareholders before September. Experts said that general shareholders would be discouraged to invest in the stock market.

On June 1 newly appointed Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam at a meeting proposed the central bank governor that banks should be allowed to disburse cash dividends only to the shareholders other than sponsor-directors and institutional investors considering the sufferings of general investors during the period of coronavirus.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir assured the meeting of revising the earlier directives.















