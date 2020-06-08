Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:24 PM
latest
Home Back Page

BGMEA backtracks on its decision cut jobs

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) backtracked on its decision to cut at least 50 percent jobs amid lots of flak from different corners.  
Earlier, BGMEA President Rubana Huq said the apex body would cut at least 50 percent jobs this June amid downtrend in apparel business during the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the statement of BGMEA Chief Rubana Huq was made public before media at a programme in presence of a Prime Minister's adviser and was published on the BGMEA website the trade body blamed media for distorting or twisting the report.
The statement of BGMEA claiming that media twisted Rubana Huq's announcement on job cut created resentment among the journalist community.
Meanwhile, journalist leaders blamed BGMEA for its 'double standard'. They also blamed the organization for bringing RMG workers forcibly to their workplaces even after they had received the government incentives.
While talking to this correspondent on Sunday, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Kuddus Afrad condemned the BGMEA statement blaming media for distorting Rubana's announcement.
"The speech of Rubana Huq was recorded and broadcast live in different media. Following her speech and BGMEA statement, the report was published in print media," he said.
All newspapers and media use only the necessary information from everyone's statement. Media published the statement she clearly mentioned. There is no chance of distorting the statement," he added.
"Media didn't twist Rubana's statement rather BGMEA changed its stance amid criticism. It has changed its stance earlier by bringing all garment workers to their workplaces during the lockdown period."
They also gave a damn to the PM by ignoring her call to keep their factories closed during the period," he further added.
He claimed that if BGMEA had not changed its stance earlier, the Coronavirus infection might not have reached such an alarming stage.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Laxmipur MP Shahid Islam held in Kuwait
Sun ‘waking up’ as it unleashes biggest flare since 2017
BB allows banks to disburse cash dividend
BGMEA backtracks on its decision cut jobs
Those who don’t observe Mar 7, Jun 7 don’t believe in Liberation War, says Quader
Japan declines to join US, others in condemning China for Hong Kong law: Kyodo
‘Time for a change’: Anti-racism protesters march across US
Six-Point emerged as demand of freedom: PM


Latest News
One more doctor dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka
16 more contract coronavirus in Gopalganj
Three die with coronavirus symptom in Khulna hospital
Scope likely to whiten black money again
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
Sewing machines distributed among poor women in Khulna
China medical team in Dhaka
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts
Expatriate killed in Gazipur triangular road crash
Libya killing: Four more held from Dhaka
Most Read News
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul arrested in Kuwait
Six Points: Magna Carta of our struggle for independence
Square hospitals Director Dr Nazim Uddin died of coronavirus
3 N'ganj areas declared red zones, put under lockdown
2 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for making fake COVID-19 report
Minister Bir Bahadur being taken to Dhaka
Bangladesh sees highest 42 fatalities in single day
A tornado lashed Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria
2,635 new C-19 cases, 35 deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft