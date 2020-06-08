BGMEA backtracks on its decision cut jobs





Earlier, BGMEA President Rubana Huq said the apex body would cut at least 50 percent jobs this June amid downtrend in apparel business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the statement of BGMEA Chief Rubana Huq was made public before media at a programme in presence of a Prime Minister's adviser and was published on the BGMEA website the trade body blamed media for distorting or twisting the report.

The statement of BGMEA claiming that media twisted Rubana Huq's announcement on job cut created resentment among the journalist community.

Meanwhile, journalist leaders blamed BGMEA for its 'double standard'. They also blamed the organization for bringing RMG workers forcibly to their workplaces even after they had received the government incentives.

While talking to this correspondent on Sunday, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Kuddus Afrad condemned the BGMEA statement blaming media for distorting Rubana's announcement.

"The speech of Rubana Huq was recorded and broadcast live in different media. Following her speech and BGMEA statement, the report was published in print media," he said.

All newspapers and media use only the necessary information from everyone's statement. Media published the statement she clearly mentioned. There is no chance of distorting the statement," he added.

"Media didn't twist Rubana's statement rather BGMEA changed its stance amid criticism. It has changed its stance earlier by bringing all garment workers to their workplaces during the lockdown period."

They also gave a damn to the PM by ignoring her call to keep their factories closed during the period," he further added.

He claimed that if BGMEA had not changed its stance earlier, the Coronavirus infection might not have reached such an alarming stage.

















