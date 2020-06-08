Video
Those who don’t observe Mar 7, Jun 7 don’t believe in Liberation War, says Quader

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said those who do not observe March 7 and June 7 do not believe in the spirit of freedom and the ideology of the War of Liberation.
On the occasion of the historic six-point day, Obaidul Quader paid homage at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32 along with the central leaders of the party on behalf of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League. He said this in an online press briefing after returning to his official residence at Jatiya Sangsad.




While paying tribute to Bangabandhu AL Presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, Hasan Mahmud, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary Ahmed Hossain, Mirza Azam, Shakhawat Hossain Shafiq, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Subhan Golap, among others were present.


