Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:24 PM
‘Time for a change’: Anti-racism protesters march across US

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

WASHINGTON, June 7: Tens of thousands of peaceful protesters rallied for racial justice on Saturday in cities across the United States following the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of police.
Protests took place from New York to Los Angeles but Washington was at the epicentre, as thousands of people -- black, white and brown -- flooded downtown streets surrounding the White House, which was barricaded with black metal fencing.
"This fight has been happening for many, many decades, hundreds of years, and at this point it's time for a change," said Washington native Christine Montgomery.
"I'm here so my son is not the next hashtag that is circulating worldwide," she added, indicating her 10-year-old child standing next to her.
On a sunny but oppressively hot day, many people wore masks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Volunteers gave out water, hand sanitizer and other supplies as the area took on a block party vibe, with music, mural painting, food trucks, and vendors selling Black Lives Matter T-shirts.
Helicopters circled overhead as some protesters danced -- but the pain which drove many in to the streets was never far below the surface, as others yelled "This ain't no party!"
Military personnel as well as police watched over the gathering. But there appeared to be fewer than on previous days, and some gave the protesters small smiles and waves as they marched by.     -AFP


