Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:24 PM
latest
Home Back Page

C-19: Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran airlifted to Dhaka

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

C-19: Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran airlifted to Dhaka

C-19: Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran airlifted to Dhaka

Former Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Mayor Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran, who recently tested Covid-19 positive, was airlifted to Dhaka on Sunday evening.
A helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) carrying the former Sylhet Awami League (city unit) president flew at 6:38 pm from the Osmani International Airport.
"He will be admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital for better treatment," said Dr Susanta Kumar, Residential Medical Officer of Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital.
Kamran's younger brother Enam Ahmed and sons Arman Ahmed and Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed along with a physician accompanied the ailing Awami League leader, he said.
On June 5, the ex-mayor was found Covid-19 positive and was later admitted to Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital on the next day.
Dr Kumar said Kamran was kept at the Intensive Care Unit on Sunday as his condition deteriorated.




Meanwhile, the health authorities confirmed the detection of 2,743 new patients in the last 24 hours, raising the number of total cases to 65,769. Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 888 people in Bangladesh so far, including 42 people in last 24 hours.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Laxmipur MP Shahid Islam held in Kuwait
Sun ‘waking up’ as it unleashes biggest flare since 2017
BB allows banks to disburse cash dividend
BGMEA backtracks on its decision cut jobs
Those who don’t observe Mar 7, Jun 7 don’t believe in Liberation War, says Quader
Japan declines to join US, others in condemning China for Hong Kong law: Kyodo
‘Time for a change’: Anti-racism protesters march across US
Six-Point emerged as demand of freedom: PM


Latest News
One more doctor dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka
16 more contract coronavirus in Gopalganj
Three die with coronavirus symptom in Khulna hospital
Scope likely to whiten black money again
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
Sewing machines distributed among poor women in Khulna
China medical team in Dhaka
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts
Expatriate killed in Gazipur triangular road crash
Libya killing: Four more held from Dhaka
Most Read News
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul arrested in Kuwait
Six Points: Magna Carta of our struggle for independence
Square hospitals Director Dr Nazim Uddin died of coronavirus
3 N'ganj areas declared red zones, put under lockdown
2 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for making fake COVID-19 report
Minister Bir Bahadur being taken to Dhaka
Bangladesh sees highest 42 fatalities in single day
A tornado lashed Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria
2,635 new C-19 cases, 35 deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft