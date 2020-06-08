

C-19: Ex-Sylhet mayor Kamran airlifted to Dhaka

A helicopter of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) carrying the former Sylhet Awami League (city unit) president flew at 6:38 pm from the Osmani International Airport.

"He will be admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital for better treatment," said Dr Susanta Kumar, Residential Medical Officer of Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital.

Kamran's younger brother Enam Ahmed and sons Arman Ahmed and Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed along with a physician accompanied the ailing Awami League leader, he said.

On June 5, the ex-mayor was found Covid-19 positive and was later admitted to Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital on the next day.

Dr Kumar said Kamran was kept at the Intensive Care Unit on Sunday as his condition deteriorated.









Meanwhile, the health authorities confirmed the detection of 2,743 new patients in the last 24 hours, raising the number of total cases to 65,769. Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 888 people in Bangladesh so far, including 42 people in last 24 hours. -UNB





