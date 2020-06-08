Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:24 PM
latest
Home Front Page

China medical team of C-19 fighters due today

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Diplomatic Correspondent

Chinese medical team with leading Covid-19 fighters is scheduled to arrive here on today (Monday) with a bunch of medical equipment.
The team is organized by the National Health Commission and consists of 10 respiratory physicians selected by the Hainan Provincial Health Commission, according to the officials at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.
In their two weeks stay in Bangladesh, the experts will visit designated hospitals, quarantine centers, and testing centers, discuss the various aspects of the epidemic with Bangladeshi counterparts, and make calibrated
propositions for containment and treatment.
Chinese medical experts have the firsthand experience of containing Covid-19 virus and treating the patients with remarkable success, they are taking full preparation and kept their eyes on the situation of Covid -19 pandemic in Bangladesh, Chinese Embassy said.
"The team members discussed and studied the appropriate measures and advice for Bangladeshi people," it said.
The experts said they have got well-prepared and expected to have more efficient communication and cooperation with their Bangladeshi medical peers in the battle against the Covid -19 pandemic, it added.




The Chinese Embassy said it shows one of the reflections of Chinese President Xi Jinping's assurance to the reality.
As Bangladesh's fight against the Covid -19 pandemic continued to become fiercer, Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, had a phone conversation with Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on May 20.
In the talks between the top leaders of the two friendly nations, President Xi reassured Prime Minister Hasina of standing side by side with Bangladesh as the truest friend in this all-out war against Covid-19.
Many cooperative measures have been taken by the Chinese side and most of which have already been implemented in Bangladesh since the outbreak of the disease here, the Chinese Embassy said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China medical team of C-19 fighters due today
Global coronavirus deaths cross 400,000
Minister Bir Bahadur taken to CMH with Covid-19 infection
Nasim in ‘deep coma’
Nigeria sends special flight to collect Remdesivir from BD
coronavirus update
50 districts, 400 upazilas under renewed lockdown
Square Hospital doctor Mirza Nazim Uddin dies of Covid-19


Latest News
One more doctor dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka
16 more contract coronavirus in Gopalganj
Three die with coronavirus symptom in Khulna hospital
Scope likely to whiten black money again
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
Sewing machines distributed among poor women in Khulna
China medical team in Dhaka
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts
Expatriate killed in Gazipur triangular road crash
Libya killing: Four more held from Dhaka
Most Read News
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul arrested in Kuwait
Six Points: Magna Carta of our struggle for independence
Square hospitals Director Dr Nazim Uddin died of coronavirus
3 N'ganj areas declared red zones, put under lockdown
2 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for making fake COVID-19 report
Minister Bir Bahadur being taken to Dhaka
Bangladesh sees highest 42 fatalities in single day
A tornado lashed Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria
2,635 new C-19 cases, 35 deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft