China medical team of C-19 fighters due today





The team is organized by the National Health Commission and consists of 10 respiratory physicians selected by the Hainan Provincial Health Commission, according to the officials at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

In their two weeks stay in Bangladesh, the experts will visit designated hospitals, quarantine centers, and testing centers, discuss the various aspects of the epidemic with Bangladeshi counterparts, and make calibrated

propositions for containment and treatment.

Chinese medical experts have the firsthand experience of containing Covid-19 virus and treating the patients with remarkable success, they are taking full preparation and kept their eyes on the situation of Covid -19 pandemic in Bangladesh, Chinese Embassy said.

"The team members discussed and studied the appropriate measures and advice for Bangladeshi people," it said.

The experts said they have got well-prepared and expected to have more efficient communication and cooperation with their Bangladeshi medical peers in the battle against the Covid -19 pandemic, it added.









The Chinese Embassy said it shows one of the reflections of Chinese President Xi Jinping's assurance to the reality.

As Bangladesh's fight against the Covid -19 pandemic continued to become fiercer, Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, had a phone conversation with Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on May 20.

In the talks between the top leaders of the two friendly nations, President Xi reassured Prime Minister Hasina of standing side by side with Bangladesh as the truest friend in this all-out war against Covid-19.

