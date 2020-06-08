Video
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:23 PM
Minister Bir Bahadur taken to CMH with Covid-19 infection

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Staff Correspondent

Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing was admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka with Covid-19 infection on Sunday afternoon.
"A helicopter of Bangladesh Army carrying the minister and his son Robin Bahadur landed at Tejgaon helipad at 12:40pm" Rashedul Alam Khan, Assistant Director,
Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said.
The helicopter left Bandarban at 11:25am, said Dr Aung Sui Marma, Bandarban Civil Surgeon.
The bodyguard and personal secretary of the Minister were sent to isolation, Bandarban Civil Surgeon said.
The Minister might have contracted the virus as he had attended several programmes during Eid-ul-Fitr and came in contact with mass people while distributing reliefs and on other occasions, he added.
Earlier on Monday, former Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim was tested positive for coronavirus shortly after he was admitted to a private hospital in the capital.
Bangladesh on Sunday saw the biggest daily jump in the number of coronavirus deaths as 42 patients died in the span of 24 hours, raising the death toll to 888.  
In the meantime, further spike in Covid-19 cases was observed as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 2,743 new cases across the country during the same period, taking the total number to 65,769.


