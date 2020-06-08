

Nasim in ‘deep coma’

Kanak Kanti Barua, Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and also the chief of medical board formed to oversee the treatment of Nasim, on Sunday said, "His condition is like yesterday (Saturday), there is no change, and he is in 'deep coma."

He is currently in ventilation support at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bangladesh Specialized Hospital at Shyamoli in the capital.

Nasim, also AL's lawmaker, underwent an urgent brain surgery at the hospital on Friday.

Earlier on June 1, Nasim was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital as he was feeling unwell. Later, he tested positive for Covid-19.





















