Nigeria sends special flight to collect Remdesivir from BD





"A Governor of a Nigerian state identified as Covid -19 patient took the move to collect the medicine for him and other citizens of his state and the Nigerian government took the initiative to procure the medicine from here," the Foreign Ministry's release said.









Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffery Onyeama has made a phone call to his Bangladesh's counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday midnight and sought permission and necessary support for landing a Nigerian flight here and procure the medicines from here.

"The flight land here at 5 pm, collected all required medicines, PPE and some other medicine samples and left Dhaka," the releases added.

During the telephonic conversation, the Nigerian Minister said that it will buy the Remdesivir from Bangladesh to treat critical Covid-19 patients, after getting the response of the medicine from here. Foreign Ministry said Nigeria has procured all these things through Kabir Ahmed Bhuiyan the CEO of Bhuiyans International.

