Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:23 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Nigeria sends special flight to collect Remdesivir from BD

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Nigerian government has procured huge amount of Remdesivir and Remivir, known as Ebola drug from Bangladesh to treat critical Covid-19 patients by sending a chartered flight, Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"A Governor of a Nigerian state identified as Covid -19 patient took the move to collect the medicine for him and other citizens of his state and the Nigerian government took the initiative to procure the medicine from here," the Foreign Ministry's release said.




Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffery Onyeama has made a phone call to his Bangladesh's counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday midnight and sought permission and necessary support for landing a Nigerian flight here and procure the medicines from here.
"The flight land here at 5 pm, collected all required medicines, PPE and some other medicine samples and left Dhaka," the releases added.
During the telephonic  conversation, the Nigerian Minister said that it will buy the Remdesivir from Bangladesh to treat critical Covid-19 patients, after getting the response of the medicine from here. Foreign Ministry said Nigeria has procured all these things through Kabir Ahmed Bhuiyan the CEO of Bhuiyans International.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China medical team of C-19 fighters due today
Global coronavirus deaths cross 400,000
Minister Bir Bahadur taken to CMH with Covid-19 infection
Nasim in ‘deep coma’
Nigeria sends special flight to collect Remdesivir from BD
coronavirus update
50 districts, 400 upazilas under renewed lockdown
Square Hospital doctor Mirza Nazim Uddin dies of Covid-19


Latest News
One more doctor dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka
16 more contract coronavirus in Gopalganj
Three die with coronavirus symptom in Khulna hospital
Scope likely to whiten black money again
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
Sewing machines distributed among poor women in Khulna
China medical team in Dhaka
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts
Expatriate killed in Gazipur triangular road crash
Libya killing: Four more held from Dhaka
Most Read News
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul arrested in Kuwait
Six Points: Magna Carta of our struggle for independence
Square hospitals Director Dr Nazim Uddin died of coronavirus
3 N'ganj areas declared red zones, put under lockdown
2 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for making fake COVID-19 report
Minister Bir Bahadur being taken to Dhaka
Bangladesh sees highest 42 fatalities in single day
A tornado lashed Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria
2,635 new C-19 cases, 35 deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft