50 districts, 400 upazilas under renewed lockdown





The government has taken the area-based lockdown to curb countrywide coronavirus infections. Legal measures will be taken to implement it in different parts of the country including Dhaka by identifying those into Red, Yellow and Green zones considering the dominance of the disease.

The Health Ministry's website is showing 38 areas of Dhaka as in partial lockdown (Yellow zones).

However, 11 other areas are being shown as not lockdown (Green zones). So far no area is being shown as in a complete lockdown (Red Zone).

According to the latest update on the website, the 38 areas identified as in partial lockdown (Yellow zones) are Adabar, Uttara East, Uttara West, Wari, Kadamtali, Kalabagan, Kafrul, Kamrangirchar, Kotwali, Khilkhet, Gulshan, Gandaria, Chawkbazar. Demra, Tejgaon, Tejgaon Industrial Area, Dakshin Khan, Darussalam, Dhanmandi, Newmarket, Paltan Model, Pallabi, Bangshal, Badda, Airport, Bhatara, Mirpur Model, Mugda, Mohammadpur, Jatrabari, Ramna Model, Lalbagh, ShahAli, Shahjahanpur, Sher-e-BanglaNagar, Sutrapur and Hazaribagh police station areas. The 11 areas identified as non-lockdown (Green zones) are Uttarkhan, Cantonment, Khilgaon, Turag, Banani, Bashantek, Motijheel, Rampura, Rupnagar, Shahbag and Shampur police station areas.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health (Administration Division) Md Habibur Rahman Khan said, "Such a list was supposed to be published. But whether it has been done or not is not known to me. I can't comment without looking at the list."

Farhad Hossain, State Minister for Public Administration, said, "The zone-based lockdown will begin after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gives her consent. The government will issue a notification in this regard. We have held several meetings with the heads of the concerned ministries, departments and agencies."

"We have prepared a summary of the decision of that meeting and sent it to the Prime Minister for her consent. The Prime Minister will make the final decision after verifying and selecting the proposals or decisions mentioned in the summary prepared by us. After then we will implement it," he added.





















