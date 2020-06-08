Video
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:23 PM
Square Hospital doctor Mirza Nazim Uddin dies of Covid-19

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

A senior consultant of internal medicine at Square Hospital has died from the Covid-19 illness at the age of 67.
Dr Mirza Nazim Uddin, director of medical services at Square, passed away
in intensive care at the hospital around 3:30 pm Sunday, Bangladesh Medical Association said.
Nazim had been ill for two weeks, according to BMA Secretary-General Dr Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury.
Dr Nazim, a former student of Dhaka Medical College, was a lifetime member of BMA, the association said. He is survived by his wife Dr Khaleda Yeasmin Mirza and their two sons and daughter.
On Jun 4, the Foundation for Doctors' Safety, Rights and Responsibilities said that 18 doctors died from coronavirus infections, while five others died with symptoms of the disease.
Since then, two other doctors have died from the disease, taking the tally of physicians' deaths during the pandemic to 20 in Bangladesh.
    -bdnews24.com


