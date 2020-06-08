

CPD sees 2.5pc growth rate due to C-19

"CPD estimates suggest that the GDP growth in FY20 was likely to come down to about 2.5 per cent under the most optimistic scenario if further 'general holidays' are not announced or stricter measures not enforced during the remaining days of the outgoing fiscal year," it said on Sunday while releasing the final interim IBRD Review of Bangladesh's Development.

In a virtual media briefing on 'State of the Bangladesh Economy in FY2019-20 and Budget Challenges' it highlighted the key features that the budget must focus on.

"Given the unprecedented nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, the decline in economic growth should not be perceived as something unexpected and exceptional," said the report.

"Countries across the globe, developed, developing and least developed, have been experiencing lower, and at worst, negative growth rates," it added.

CPD also mentioned World Bank forecast which said economic growth in FY20 will be between 2.0 to 3.0 per cent while International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected it to be at 3.8 per cent.

The CPD said the upcoming budget should incorporate measures with top priority to save peoples life and protect them from sufferings.

"It is important to understand that this year and the present crisis are not of the types that are generally associated with the usual

business cycle and recession," CPD Senior Research Fellow Towfiqul Islam Khan said.

CPD Executive Director Dr Fahmida Khatun, Distinguished Fellow Prof Mustafizur Rahman and Research Director Khondaker Golam Moazzem, among others, were present, said the press release.

Towfiqul Islam Khan said the economic recovery should get top priority and to be measured and monitored in terms of reducing poverty, inequality and employment.

He also called upon the government to put utmost priority to four sectors - health, social protection, agriculture and employment - in the next budget.

He said the government should come out of the usual budgetary framework of business as usual and needed resources should be allocated to needy areas. The demand estimations in these areas also need to be realistic and evidence-based, he added.

He also called for other supportive measures such as adjustment of value of Taka and implementation of the stimulus packages in a timely manner by prioritising the deserving and marginalised entrepreneurs.

"In view of the uncertain global environment, the government needs to focus adequately to stimulate domestic demand by incentivising domestic consumption. Also, aggressive diplomatic efforts will be required for market diversification and to address the challenges in the areas of overseas employment and remittance inflow," he added.









He said fiscal policy must aim at boosting domestic demand and raise disposable income and consumption particularly of the lower and middle-income class.





