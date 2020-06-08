Gaibandha Bar ban on 17 lawyers in virtual courts stayed by HC





At the same time, the HC also asked the Gaibandha District Bar Association to refrain from preventing any lawyer member from conducting cases in the virtual court.

A virtual high court bench of Justice JBM Hasan passed the suo mottu order on Sunday.

With the order of the HC bench, the 17 lawyers will now be able to practice in the virtual court, said Attorney General Mahbubey Alam while talking to journalists.

On May 16, the Gaibandha District Bar Association decided at an emergency meeting to refrain the 17 members from all activities of the virtual court. But some of the members of the bar took part in the virtual court. The district bar' association then issued a notice on June 2, saying that due to breach of discipline 17 members are permanently expelled from the bar.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam placed the matter before the HC seeking necessary order as the decision of the Gaibandha District Bar Association was a violation of the Presidential Ordinance issued on May 9 regarding the virtual court.

After the HC order, the Attorney General said that the Gaibandha Bar Association notice has been stayed.









The 17 lawyers are Piyush Kanti Pal, SM Mazharul Islam Sohel, Md. Shahnewaz Khan, Md Nowshaduzzaman, Md Sarwar Hossain Babul, Md Manjur Morshed Babu, Md Rezwanul Haque Mandal, Md Ashraf Ali, Begum Badrunnahar, Niranjan Kumar Ghosh, Md Abdus Salam, GM Murad Hasan, Md Mostafizur Rahman, Md Muradzzaman Rabbani, Md Abdur Rashid, Khandaker Manjurul Karim Sohail, and Md Jahangir Alam Sarkar Jinnah.

Court operation remained suspended since March 26 but virtual court proceedings through videoconference began on May 11 during the general holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



The High Court (HC) on Sunday stayed the notice issued by the Gaibandha District Bar Association that restricted 17 lawyers, who are members of the bar, from taking part in virtual courts as part of their professional duties.At the same time, the HC also asked the Gaibandha District Bar Association to refrain from preventing any lawyer member from conducting cases in the virtual court.A virtual high court bench of Justice JBM Hasan passed the suo mottu order on Sunday.With the order of the HC bench, the 17 lawyers will now be able to practice in the virtual court, said Attorney General Mahbubey Alam while talking to journalists.On May 16, the Gaibandha District Bar Association decided at an emergency meeting to refrain the 17 members from all activities of the virtual court. But some of the members of the bar took part in the virtual court. The district bar' association then issued a notice on June 2, saying that due to breach of discipline 17 members are permanently expelled from the bar.Attorney General Mahbubey Alam placed the matter before the HC seeking necessary order as the decision of the Gaibandha District Bar Association was a violation of the Presidential Ordinance issued on May 9 regarding the virtual court.After the HC order, the Attorney General said that the Gaibandha Bar Association notice has been stayed.The 17 lawyers are Piyush Kanti Pal, SM Mazharul Islam Sohel, Md. Shahnewaz Khan, Md Nowshaduzzaman, Md Sarwar Hossain Babul, Md Manjur Morshed Babu, Md Rezwanul Haque Mandal, Md Ashraf Ali, Begum Badrunnahar, Niranjan Kumar Ghosh, Md Abdus Salam, GM Murad Hasan, Md Mostafizur Rahman, Md Muradzzaman Rabbani, Md Abdur Rashid, Khandaker Manjurul Karim Sohail, and Md Jahangir Alam Sarkar Jinnah.Court operation remained suspended since March 26 but virtual court proceedings through videoconference began on May 11 during the general holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus.