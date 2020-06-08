C-19: NGOs for inclusive coordination with ‘Long Term Plan’





The urge was made while addressing an online press conference organized by the NGO networks including BDCSO Process, Cox's Bazar CSO NGO Forum (CCNF) Disaster Forum, National Alliance for Humanitarian Actors in Bangladesh (NAHAB) and Network for Information, Response and Preparedness Activities on Disaster (NIRAPAD) along with ADAB (Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh) and FNB (Federation of NGOs in Bangladesh).

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of BDCSO Process moderated the press conference while Technical Advisor of NAHAB Abdul Latif Khan presented the study findings.

Among others, Ehsanur Rahman of NAHAB, Nayeem Gowhar Wahra of Disaster Forum, Abu Morshed Chowdhury and Bimol Sarkar of CCNF, Hasina Akhter Mita of NIRAPAD, Jashim Uddin of ADAB and Rafiqul Islam of FNB also spoke the occasion.

In the press conference titled as "NGOs in Corona Response in Bangladesh", they said that the NGOs have given supports of an account of reaching 1.48 crore beneficiaries up to May 25 this year.

Abdul Latif Khan said that NGOs has spent around Tk 156 crore. Around 10 percent, Tk 15.6 crore, was given from their own resource.

Among them, around 56 percent are non-micro finance NGOs and the rest are rights based NGOs. They provided support in 49 districts of 8 divisions through 212 national and local NGOs. Most supports covered in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna and Dhaka division for building awareness, food supports, giving health equipments and cash supports.















