Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:22 PM
Abrar Fahad murder: Virtual court rejects bail petitions of 4 accused

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Court Correspondent

A  Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) in Dhaka on Sunday rejected bail prayers of four accused in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case.
Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the STT-1 passed the order after their lawyers submitted separate bail petitions through email on Thursday, said Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.
 The hearing was held in virtual court.
Four accused are: Mehedi Hasan Rasel, a 13th batch student of civil engineering department and general sectary of BUET  BCL; Muhtasim Fuad, a 14th batch student of civil engineering department and Buet BCL vice-president; Morshed Amartya Islam, a 17th batch student of mechanical engineering department; and SM Mahmud Setu, a 14th batch student of chemical engineering department.
The judge, in his order, said the accused were directly involved with the murder and some of them had earlier given confessional statements before magistrates on different dates. So, their bail petitions were rejected, the judge added. On November 18 last year, the Tribunal accepted the charge-sheet against 25 accused.
On November 13, last year, the Detective Branch (DB) submitted charge sheet against 25 BUET students.
Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university.
He was found dead on the staircase of the hall in the early hours of October 7 after he was taken to the room No-2011 around 8pm on October 6 and beaten mercilessly.
His father filed the murder case with Chawkbazar Police Station against 19 people, mostly leaders and activists of BUET unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League.
On November 28, the BUET authorities expelled 25 students over the murder of Abrar Fahad.
Amid protest on the campus, BUET authorities on October 11 banned all political activities on the campus and suspended 19 students, mostly leaders of the university's BCL unit, accused in Abrar Fahad killing case. Of the accused 22 are in behind the bar, three are fugitives and eight gave confessional statement in the sensational case.


