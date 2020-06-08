Give 24-hr service to people or get fired, Taposh warns DSCC officials





DSCC will provide 24 hours citizen services. All officials and employees must ensure it. If any negligence is found, the negligent person will be fired immediately, Taposh said while inaugurating the year-round mosquito eradication programme at Old Dhaka's Lalbagh Nawabganj Park and Armanitola Samsabad ground.

The DSCC Mayor said the mosquito eradication activities of the city corporation have been streamlined after eliminating the traditional activities from top to bottom.

The newly-adopted action plan will be implemented from Sunday and it will continue simultaneously in 75 wards of the south city corporation area, he added.

Elaborating the mosquito eradication programme, Taposh said in each ward, at least six mosquito fighting workers will work to culling the larvae everyday from 9:000am to 1:00pm. On the other hand, a 10-member squad will carry out fogging activities from 2:30 pm to 6:30pm.

Ward councillors will directly be involved in the mosquito killing activities. If the programme is implemented properly, mosquito breeding will be drastically fall next year, the Mayor hoped and added that the ward councillors must inform me, if anyone is affected by the mosquitoes.

"We don't want the city dwellers to be newly infected with dengue or chikungunyia diseases during the coronavirus pandemic period. We have taken the challenge to ensure the safety of city dwellers," he added.









'Extensive activities have been undertaken. Those will be implemented in phases. We want to ensure a mosquito-free Dhaka. Hope, the mosquito eradication activity will set a new model for city people of Dhaka," he added.'





