21 laptops of Khulna Govt School stolen

KHULNA, June 07: A total of 21 laptops and others electronic equipment worth about Taka 10 lakh were stolen at Government Model High School in the city early hours on Sunday.

Police said burglars entered into the Internet Learning Digital Center (ILDC) of the school after breaking window of the centre and took 21 laptops and others equipment.

Assistant ICT Teacher of the school Chandan Sarkar said Secondary Education Sector under the Ministry of Education set up the ILDC for the students in 2017.

A case was lodged with Khulna Sadar Police Station in this connection. -BSS









