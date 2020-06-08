Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:22 PM
latest
Home News

C-19 cases in Rajshahi div climb to 1,540

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

RAJSHAHI, June 07: With detection of 253 record number of new more cases in all eight districts on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division climbed to 1,540, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here on Sunday.
Of the total newly reported cases, 161 were detected in Bogura district only, taking its total number of reported cases to 731, the ever highest number in the division, said Dr. Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, adding 57 more people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Pabna district followed by 13 in Naogaon.
With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 76 in Rajshahi, 57 in Chapainawabganj, 159 in Naogaon, 66 in Natore, 214 in Joypurhat, 731 in Bogura, 108 in Sirajgonj and 129 in Pabna districts.
Of the total infected patients, 304 have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease with 16 fatalities and 323 others are undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till this morning. Dr. Gopendra Nath said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 590 others are being monitored in isolation units.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arefin for administrative decentralisation following spirit of Six-Point
Dhaka ranks 7th in AQI
21 laptops of Khulna Govt School stolen
C-19 cases in Rajshahi div climb to 1,540
Siddhirganj Press club gets new President
Lancet expects Covid-19 vaccine studies to yield quicker results
South Point School secures 100pc pass rate
Two siblings among 3 die with fever, cold in Ctg


Latest News
One more doctor dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka
16 more contract coronavirus in Gopalganj
Three die with coronavirus symptom in Khulna hospital
Scope likely to whiten black money again
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
Sewing machines distributed among poor women in Khulna
China medical team in Dhaka
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts
Expatriate killed in Gazipur triangular road crash
Libya killing: Four more held from Dhaka
Most Read News
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul arrested in Kuwait
Six Points: Magna Carta of our struggle for independence
Square hospitals Director Dr Nazim Uddin died of coronavirus
3 N'ganj areas declared red zones, put under lockdown
2 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for making fake COVID-19 report
Minister Bir Bahadur being taken to Dhaka
Bangladesh sees highest 42 fatalities in single day
A tornado lashed Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria
2,635 new C-19 cases, 35 deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft