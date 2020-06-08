C-19 cases in Rajshahi div climb to 1,540





RAJSHAHI, June 07: With detection of 253 record number of new more cases in all eight districts on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division climbed to 1,540, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here on Sunday.Of the total newly reported cases, 161 were detected in Bogura district only, taking its total number of reported cases to 731, the ever highest number in the division, said Dr. Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, adding 57 more people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Pabna district followed by 13 in Naogaon.With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 76 in Rajshahi, 57 in Chapainawabganj, 159 in Naogaon, 66 in Natore, 214 in Joypurhat, 731 in Bogura, 108 in Sirajgonj and 129 in Pabna districts.Of the total infected patients, 304 have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease with 16 fatalities and 323 others are undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till this morning. Dr. Gopendra Nath said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 590 others are being monitored in isolation units. -BSS