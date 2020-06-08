Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:22 PM
latest
Home News

Siddhirganj Press club gets new President

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

Siddhirganj Press club gets new President

Siddhirganj Press club gets new President

Md Moslem Uddin has been elected President while A H Emran Secretary of Siddhirganj Press club, Narayanganj. Earlier on Saturday, General meeting was held at Press club office, according to press release.
Md. Moslem Uddinis currently working as Siddhirganj Correspondent of the Daily Ittefaq.
The other members were elected: SM Amir Hossain, Mohammad Momen Hossain, Md. Shamim Rahman, Sohel Rahman, Rabiul Islam Babu, Rashedul Kabir Khan Anu, Md. Abdul Haque, Md. Kabir Hossain, Md. Kamal Uddin, Abdul Alim Bhuiyan Shaheen and Kazi Gaushul Haider.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arefin for administrative decentralisation following spirit of Six-Point
Dhaka ranks 7th in AQI
21 laptops of Khulna Govt School stolen
C-19 cases in Rajshahi div climb to 1,540
Siddhirganj Press club gets new President
Lancet expects Covid-19 vaccine studies to yield quicker results
South Point School secures 100pc pass rate
Two siblings among 3 die with fever, cold in Ctg


Latest News
One more doctor dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka
16 more contract coronavirus in Gopalganj
Three die with coronavirus symptom in Khulna hospital
Scope likely to whiten black money again
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
Sewing machines distributed among poor women in Khulna
China medical team in Dhaka
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts
Expatriate killed in Gazipur triangular road crash
Libya killing: Four more held from Dhaka
Most Read News
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul arrested in Kuwait
Six Points: Magna Carta of our struggle for independence
Square hospitals Director Dr Nazim Uddin died of coronavirus
3 N'ganj areas declared red zones, put under lockdown
2 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for making fake COVID-19 report
Minister Bir Bahadur being taken to Dhaka
Bangladesh sees highest 42 fatalities in single day
A tornado lashed Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria
2,635 new C-19 cases, 35 deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft