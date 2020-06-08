Siddhirganj Press club gets new President



Md Moslem Uddin has been elected President while A H Emran Secretary of Siddhirganj Press club, Narayanganj. Earlier on Saturday, General meeting was held at Press club office, according to press release.Md. Moslem Uddinis currently working as Siddhirganj Correspondent of the Daily Ittefaq.The other members were elected: SM Amir Hossain, Mohammad Momen Hossain, Md. Shamim Rahman, Sohel Rahman, Rabiul Islam Babu, Rashedul Kabir Khan Anu, Md. Abdul Haque, Md. Kabir Hossain, Md. Kamal Uddin, Abdul Alim Bhuiyan Shaheen and Kazi Gaushul Haider.