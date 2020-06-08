Video
Monday, 8 June, 2020
No positives in latest round of Premier League virus tests

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

LONDON, JUNE 7: The Premier League's plan to restart on June 17 received a fresh boost Saturday after the latest round of coronavirus tests produced no new positive cases in English football's top flight.
A total of 1,195 players and club staff were tested in the sixth edition of screening, which took place on Thursday and Friday.
"The Premier League can confirm that on Thursday 4 June and Friday 5 June, 1,195 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive," the league said in a statement.
Saturday's announcement means there have been a mere 13 positives from an overall 6,274 tests carried out on Premier League players and club staff.    -AFP



