

Country's cricket stadiums ready to welcome players

Some of the players including senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim had requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to allow them practice at the stadium including the 'home of cricket' Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

BCB though, was in double-minded and initially rejected the appeal but finally gave them a nod to train by maintaining social distance.

The cricket apex board also provided a guideline in this regard in line with the directives of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

But first and foremost, the BCB's task was to disinfect the whole grounds, which they had already done.

"Every cricket ground of the country is completely ready for practice session," said national manager of BCB grounds committee Syed Abdul Baten.

"To disinfect the ground is a continuous process. Even before the outbreak of coronavirus, we regularly disinfected the ground. The difference is now that we are more careful in disinfecting everything in the ground."

Baten said apart from Cox's Bazar stadium, all of the grounds are ready to welcome the players for practice session.

"Cox's Bazar is under lock down, so that won't be used at this moment. But we are disinfecting the ground regularly. Hopefully after June 20, the lockdown in Cox's Bazar will be lifted after which it will be ready to welcome the players," he added.

The BCB however had planned to let players practice at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from June 25. At a time, just one player could practice and he will be accompanied by two stuffs. A player will get one hour to practice before another player start his practice session.

After the individual training session, the BCB will gradually start group practice session and at first phase, no more than three players will be allowed to practice at the same time.

The cricket apex board meanwhile created a pool of 37 players, who will get chance to practice at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all cricketing activities of the country are on hold since March 16. The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) was also forced to be stopped after just one round.

The Covid-19, a deadly virus which caused the mayhem around the world also forced to cancellation of Bangladesh's Pakistan tour for an ODI and Test and Ireland and England tours for indefinitely.

At the same time, Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour, which is scheduled for July-August, is also in jeopardy. -BSS

















All the cricket stadium of the country are completely ready to welcome the players, who are keen to train at their own individual capacity.Some of the players including senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim had requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to allow them practice at the stadium including the 'home of cricket' Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.BCB though, was in double-minded and initially rejected the appeal but finally gave them a nod to train by maintaining social distance.The cricket apex board also provided a guideline in this regard in line with the directives of the International Cricket Council (ICC).But first and foremost, the BCB's task was to disinfect the whole grounds, which they had already done."Every cricket ground of the country is completely ready for practice session," said national manager of BCB grounds committee Syed Abdul Baten."To disinfect the ground is a continuous process. Even before the outbreak of coronavirus, we regularly disinfected the ground. The difference is now that we are more careful in disinfecting everything in the ground."Baten said apart from Cox's Bazar stadium, all of the grounds are ready to welcome the players for practice session."Cox's Bazar is under lock down, so that won't be used at this moment. But we are disinfecting the ground regularly. Hopefully after June 20, the lockdown in Cox's Bazar will be lifted after which it will be ready to welcome the players," he added.The BCB however had planned to let players practice at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium from June 25. At a time, just one player could practice and he will be accompanied by two stuffs. A player will get one hour to practice before another player start his practice session.After the individual training session, the BCB will gradually start group practice session and at first phase, no more than three players will be allowed to practice at the same time.The cricket apex board meanwhile created a pool of 37 players, who will get chance to practice at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all cricketing activities of the country are on hold since March 16. The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) was also forced to be stopped after just one round.The Covid-19, a deadly virus which caused the mayhem around the world also forced to cancellation of Bangladesh's Pakistan tour for an ODI and Test and Ireland and England tours for indefinitely.At the same time, Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour, which is scheduled for July-August, is also in jeopardy. -BSS