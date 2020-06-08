

Message for Jamal and Co. to prepare themselves

The Bangladesh national football team is now without a coach as Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) have decided to renew the contact with English born national football team's head coach Jamie Day from August 16, assuming that the next four months the team will have hardly have any activities. This means the national team will have their foreign coach after more than two months.

Though Jamie Day is still not coach of national team on pen and paper but the English is still giving advice to the booters staying in England.

If everything goes smoothly, Bangladesh will resume their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2020 and Asia Cup China 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round-2 match taking on Afghanistan on October 8, that means the national team sill have three months time. Now the question is that when the booters will start their training.

The BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag earlier informed that as the fixtures of Bangladesh have been proposed to be held on October 8 and 13 and on November 12 and 17. We will have matches with Afghanistan, Qatar, India and Oman respectively on the proposed dates.

He said the BFF would be gradually move to discuss this matter with the national team's committee and hoped that the proposed fixtures in October and November can be held in time as we hope that the situation will get better in the meantime. We have already started our preparations keeping this in mind.

Bangladesh, placed bottom-ranked at group E with one points, already played four qualifying round matches with losing to Afghanistan by a solitary goal in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, suffered a 0-2 goal defeat to strong Qatar in their home match in Dhaka.

The boys in red and green however staged a fight back as they forced strong India to play a 1-1 goal draw in Kolkata. During the match against India, Bangladesh went ahead in the 42nd minute but Bangladesh's certain victory was denied as they conceded a goal in the 88th minute.

Later in the fourth match, Bangladesh suffered a 1-4 goal defeat to Oman in their away match held in Oman. BSS















