Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:20 PM
latest
Home Sports

BCB wants foreign coach for women's team

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Women's wing will try to appoint a foreign coach for the female cricketers once again to replace the Indian coach Anju Jain.
Former Indian captain cum Arjuna Awardee Anju Jain had recently joined Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) to coach their senior women's team.
Jain's contract with the Bangladesh Women's team expired in March. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) didn't choose to extend it largely due to the side's poor show in the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.
The BCB however didn't officially state that they wouldn't give her new contract since the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the whole world.
Jain, a wicketkeeper, who played for India for 12 years and had also captained the squad during Women's Cricket World Cup in 2000, didn't let BCB anything to know about her contract with the Baroda Cricket Association.
"Her (Jain) contract was expired in March. We had no intention of renewing her contract. Basically we started searching coaches for the women's after the World Cup but the procedure got halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic," Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, the chairman of BCB Women's Wing told the BSS.
Nadel said that they would give a foreign coach a top priority.
"We always want a world standard coach for our women's team so that they can reach another height," he added.
Nadel however expressed his hope to find out a coach for the women's team within a month.
"It's tough to get a coach at this moment because whole world gets stranded due to the coronavirus. But still we are working on it intensively. Hopefully we can find out a coach within a month."
Anju Jain replaced England's David Capel to be Bangladesh Women's team coach in 2018. She was initially given a




six-month contract,  which later was extended till the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia this February.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No positives in latest round of Premier League virus tests
Man City face critical appeal against two-season European ban
Bayern close on title as Bundesliga steps up racism protests
FIFA open to salary cap and transfer fee limit proposals
Leipzig pour cold water on Werner Chelsea talk
Research on for  disinfectifying cricket balls
Spanish football to hold minute silence in memory of virus victims
Gower salutes WI 'spirit of co-operation'


Latest News
One more doctor dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka
16 more contract coronavirus in Gopalganj
Three die with coronavirus symptom in Khulna hospital
Scope likely to whiten black money again
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
Sewing machines distributed among poor women in Khulna
China medical team in Dhaka
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts
Expatriate killed in Gazipur triangular road crash
Libya killing: Four more held from Dhaka
Most Read News
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul arrested in Kuwait
Six Points: Magna Carta of our struggle for independence
Square hospitals Director Dr Nazim Uddin died of coronavirus
3 N'ganj areas declared red zones, put under lockdown
2 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for making fake COVID-19 report
Minister Bir Bahadur being taken to Dhaka
Bangladesh sees highest 42 fatalities in single day
A tornado lashed Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria
2,635 new C-19 cases, 35 deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft