BCB wants foreign coach for women's team





Former Indian captain cum Arjuna Awardee Anju Jain had recently joined Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) to coach their senior women's team.

Jain's contract with the Bangladesh Women's team expired in March. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) didn't choose to extend it largely due to the side's poor show in the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

The BCB however didn't officially state that they wouldn't give her new contract since the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the whole world.

Jain, a wicketkeeper, who played for India for 12 years and had also captained the squad during Women's Cricket World Cup in 2000, didn't let BCB anything to know about her contract with the Baroda Cricket Association.

"Her (Jain) contract was expired in March. We had no intention of renewing her contract. Basically we started searching coaches for the women's after the World Cup but the procedure got halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic," Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, the chairman of BCB Women's Wing told the BSS.

Nadel said that they would give a foreign coach a top priority.

"We always want a world standard coach for our women's team so that they can reach another height," he added.

Nadel however expressed his hope to find out a coach for the women's team within a month.

"It's tough to get a coach at this moment because whole world gets stranded due to the coronavirus. But still we are working on it intensively. Hopefully we can find out a coach within a month."

Anju Jain replaced England's David Capel to be Bangladesh Women's team coach in 2018. She was initially given a









six-month contract, which later was extended till the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia this February. -BSS





