Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:20 PM
Britain eyes places of worship

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

LONDON, June 7: The UK government said on Sunday it will reopen places of worship for individual prayer on June 15 as it reportedly looks to speed up easing measures in order to save jobs.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said services and worship groups will still be banned for the time being due to concern that the new coronavirus spreads more quickly in enclosed spaces.
"People of all faiths have shown enormous patience and forbearance, unable to mark Easter, Passover, Ramadan or Vaisakhi with friends and family in the traditional way," Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said in a statement.
"We are now able to move forwards with a limited but important return to houses of worship."    -AFP


