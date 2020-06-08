Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:20 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

Anti-racism protests undoubtedly increase risk of coronavirus spread, says UK health minister

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

LONDON, June 7: Anti-racism protests attended by thousands of people in London and other major British cities "undoubtedly" risk causing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases again, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday.
Thousands of people attended protests on Saturday to voice their anger at police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, ignoring government advice to avoid large gatherings due to the risk from coronavirus.
Asked during an interview on Sky News whether the number attending protests made an increase in COVID-19 cases more likely, Hancock said: "It is undoubtedly a risk."
"I support very strongly the argument that is being made by those who are protesting ... but the virus itself doesn't discriminate and gathering in large groups is temporarily against the rules precisely because it increases the risk of the spread of this virus."
Under current government guidelines, gatherings of more than six people outside are not allowed.
John Edmunds, a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), said that while the risk of spreading the virus is lower outside, the current estimate is that around one in 1,000 people in the country are infectious.
"If you have a crowd of a few thousand people then you would expect some of those people to be infectious ... so it is a risk to have thousands of people congregating together," he told BBC TV.
With more protests planned for Sunday, London police chief Cressida Dick urged protesters to "find another way to make your views heard which does not involve coming out on the streets of London" due to the coronavirus risk.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israelis rally against annexation
Britain eyes places of worship
Delhi virus cases surge
Anti-racism protests undoubtedly increase risk of coronavirus spread, says UK health minister
Coronavirus: Hard-hit Brazil removes data amid rising death toll
Don’t celebrate victory over virus too soon, Pope tells Italians
India, China seek to ‘peacefully resolve’ border face-off
Trump wanted to deploy 10,000 troops in Washington D.C., official says


Latest News
One more doctor dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka
16 more contract coronavirus in Gopalganj
Three die with coronavirus symptom in Khulna hospital
Scope likely to whiten black money again
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
Sewing machines distributed among poor women in Khulna
China medical team in Dhaka
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts
Expatriate killed in Gazipur triangular road crash
Libya killing: Four more held from Dhaka
Most Read News
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul arrested in Kuwait
Six Points: Magna Carta of our struggle for independence
Square hospitals Director Dr Nazim Uddin died of coronavirus
3 N'ganj areas declared red zones, put under lockdown
2 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for making fake COVID-19 report
Minister Bir Bahadur being taken to Dhaka
Bangladesh sees highest 42 fatalities in single day
A tornado lashed Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria
2,635 new C-19 cases, 35 deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft